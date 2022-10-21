Governor displeased with services at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his displeasure with the overall situation of sanitation and health services being provided to the patients at the third largest public health facility of Karachi, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

He expressed his annoyance while visiting the hospital on Thursday. He appreciated the fact that people not only from across the city came to the hospital to get themselves treated but the health facility also received patients from Balochistan. While visiting the Child Life Care Centre, he appreciated the services of a charitable organisation at the hospital for the provision of the best healthcare services to ailing children.

Tessori emphasised that there was a need to improve the overall condition of the hospital as a large section of the city’s population was dependent upon the hospital for healthcare services. He held out the assurance that he would talk to the relevant authorities to get the issues of the hospital resolved and request the release of funds to work towards the betterment of the hospital.

At the dengue ward, he directed the municipal agencies to conduct anti-mosquito campaigns across Karachi to tackle the alarming situation of the fatal dengue outbreak. The medical superintendent of the hospital, Naeemul Qamar, gave a detailed briefing to the governor.

Moreover, the governor also visited the Community Policing Centre in North Nazimabad and was briefed by the officials concerned about the centre, which was established on March 2, 2021, and whose expenses were being met by the concerned businessmen community. He told Tessori that 10 more command and control centres were being established across the city, including Malir City, Soldier Bazaar, Clifton, DHA, and Keamari.

He appreciated that the rate of occurrence of crime in the area being monitored by the community policing facility of North Nazimabad had almost decreased by 50 per cent in the current month. The area within the jurisdiction of the community policing facility witnessed 600 crime incidents in the past month and the number decreased to 354 this month. Tessori said the command and control centres and community policing system would help combat the menace of rising street crime in the city. He said the government would try to establish such command and control facility at every police station.

Answering a question asked by a media person, the governor expressed his firm optimism that soon a positive outcome would emerge from the talks between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Sindh government to empower the municipal agencies as per the constitution and directions of the Supreme Court.