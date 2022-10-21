JI stages rally, sit-ins against ECP’s decision to delay local govt polls

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held protest sit-ins at more than dozen points in Karachi and staged a rally on Sharea Faisal against the postponement of the local government elections for the third time.

The JI has announced a resistance movement against the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan over the commission’s decision, the creation of hurdles to the LG polls by the PPP government and the interior ministry’s refusal to provide security personnel.

A large number of workers and people from all walks of life participated in the rally. The participants, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the government. JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed the rally at Star Gate, and protest sit-ins through video link.

He vowed to continue the struggle for the due rights of Karachiites under the banner of the Karachi Rights Movement. He said the party’s struggle for holding the local government elections in the city, restoration of powers of the local governments, due rights of more than 30 million Karachiites, and solving burning issues would continue till a logical conclusion.

Talking about the deferment of the LG elections, he reiterated the demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, saying that if the CEC was unable to exercise his constitutional powers under Article 220 of the Constitution of Pakistan in order to discharge his duties, he should have resigned.

He elaborated that the ECP has the constitutional right to summon the army, FC, police or any other institution to help in holding elections anywhere in the country. The chief election commissioner should have ordered the interior ministry to produce security personnel instead of submitting requests and sending questions if the ministry would be able to do so or not, he added.

Rehman maintained that if the CEC continues to ask institutions, instead of issuing orders to them, it simply means that either he is unable to exercise his powers or he is unaware of his constitutional powers; so he needs to quit the job and tender his resignation.

The PPP government in Sindh doesn’t want to hold the LG polls because it wants to plunder the budget worth billions of rupees as well as foreign aid, the JI leader said. Rehman said the JI would not retreat from its demand for due rights and local government elections. He said that deferring the elections was tantamount to keeping the Karachiites deprived of their due rights, as the elections were the only way to resolve the issues being faced by the citizens.

Protest sit-ins were held at Hassan Square, Nullah Stop in New Karachi, Power House Chowrangi, Orangi Town No. 5 stop, Banaras Chowk, Korangi Crossing, Landhi No. 6, Teen Talwar, Clifton, DC Office Malir, Nazimabad No. 7 bus stop, Muhammad Ali Society, Yadgar Fish bus stop and Lines Area. The JI will hold a women’s convention at Bag-e-Jinnah today.