Witnesses identify Saddar dental clinic attack suspect

Eyewitnesses have identified the main suspect in a case pertaining to last month’s attack on a dental clinic in the Saddar area before a court, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Thursday.

On September 28, Chinese-origin Pakistani doctor Dr Richard Hu and his wife Phen Teyin were injured, while their employee Ronald Raymond Chou was killed when an unidentified attacker opened fire at the clinic near Preedy Street.

CTD officials produced the suspect, Waqar Ahmed Khushk, said to be affiliated with the Sindhudesh Peoples Army (SPA), before the court for an identification parade. They said the eyewitnesses picked out the suspect as the one involved in the attack. Khuskh is currently in the CTD custody on physical remand until October 25.

According to the investigating officer of the case, the man was associated with the separatist group that had claimed responsibility for the attack and was a sub-organisation of the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and other provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 (punishment for terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act. According to the FIR, Dr Richard, his wife and their cashier were busy with their work when the attacker pretending to be a customer entered the clinic. He was wearing jeans, a shirt and a red cap and wanted to have his teeth scaled, it said.

He sat five to six minutes in the waiting lounge and then headed towards the doctor’s cabin, where he took out a pistol and opened fire. Soon afterwards, he fled on a motorbike with his accomplice who was waiting outside.