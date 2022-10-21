Rangers arrest Korangi fire brigade employees’ murder suspect

Paramilitary Rangers, in collaboration with police, arrested a man in a raid in District Korangi on Thursday over his alleged involvement in the target killings of three employees of a fire brigade station.
The weapon used in the shooting was also seized from the possession of the suspect, identified as Siddiq Baba. According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, Siddiq Baba, along with his colleagues, entered the Korangi fire brigade station on October 1 and opened fire, killing two fire brigade employees, Mehboob and Aamir, while injuring one employee, Irshad, who later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
His accomplice, Sheikh Bilal Zafar Farooqui, had already been arrested by the Rangers in a previous raid. After the shooting, an FIR was registered under sections 302, 324, 186, 34 and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Awami Colony police station.
The spokesperson said the arrested suspects had been handed over to the police for further legal action. In another joint raid conducted with the help of police, Rangers personnel caught a suspect, namely Wasim Javed alias Wasim Boss alias Wasim Tunda, in Liaquatabad over his alleged involvement in extortion, murder, attempted murder and terrorism. Weapons and ammunition were seized from his possession.
According to the spokesperson, the suspect is a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, and he along with his accomplices was trained by the Indian intelligence agency to manufacture explosives and smuggle weapons.
During the preliminary interrogation, Wasim confessed that he was involved in several incidents of extortion, murder, attempted murder and terrorism in Karachi till November 2013 on orders of the MQM-L chief. He said he had fled abroad to avoid arrest in the 2013 operation and had recently returned to Karachi. He was handed over to the police for further legal action. Raids are being conducted to arrest accomplices of the suspect.
Ode to my Father Jamil NaqshThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mona Naqsh. Titled ‘Ode...
The West Range police chief, Nasir Aftab, has in a media briefing announced the arrest of two street criminals...
The Sindh Katchi Abadi department executed lease of about 200 plots on the land for a park and playground in Federal B...
Police investigators on Thursday claimed recovering Rs2.5 million more of the total cash stolen from the malkhana of...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his displeasure with the overall situation of sanitation and health...
The Jamaat-e-Islami held protest sit-ins at more than dozen points in Karachi and staged a rally on Sharea Faisal...
Comments