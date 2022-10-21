Rangers arrest Korangi fire brigade employees’ murder suspect

Paramilitary Rangers, in collaboration with police, arrested a man in a raid in District Korangi on Thursday over his alleged involvement in the target killings of three employees of a fire brigade station.

The weapon used in the shooting was also seized from the possession of the suspect, identified as Siddiq Baba. According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, Siddiq Baba, along with his colleagues, entered the Korangi fire brigade station on October 1 and opened fire, killing two fire brigade employees, Mehboob and Aamir, while injuring one employee, Irshad, who later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His accomplice, Sheikh Bilal Zafar Farooqui, had already been arrested by the Rangers in a previous raid. After the shooting, an FIR was registered under sections 302, 324, 186, 34 and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Awami Colony police station.

The spokesperson said the arrested suspects had been handed over to the police for further legal action. In another joint raid conducted with the help of police, Rangers personnel caught a suspect, namely Wasim Javed alias Wasim Boss alias Wasim Tunda, in Liaquatabad over his alleged involvement in extortion, murder, attempted murder and terrorism. Weapons and ammunition were seized from his possession.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect is a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, and he along with his accomplices was trained by the Indian intelligence agency to manufacture explosives and smuggle weapons.

During the preliminary interrogation, Wasim confessed that he was involved in several incidents of extortion, murder, attempted murder and terrorism in Karachi till November 2013 on orders of the MQM-L chief. He said he had fled abroad to avoid arrest in the 2013 operation and had recently returned to Karachi. He was handed over to the police for further legal action. Raids are being conducted to arrest accomplices of the suspect.