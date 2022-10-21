PTI lawmaker submits resolution to PA condemning deferral of LG polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted a resolution to the secretary of the Sindh Assembly on Thursday to condemn what he claimed a ‘three-month delay’ in the local government elections in Karachi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently delayed the local government elections in Karachi, which were scheduled for October 23, on the account of lack of law enforcers in the city due to the flood crisis in various regions of the province. The ECP on Tuesday stated that it would hold a meeting in two weeks to decide another date for the local government elections.

However, in his resolution, Zaman claimed that the local government elections had been delayed for three months. He described the ECP’s decision to delay the polls in Karachi for the third time as contemptible and anti-democratic, which had also created doubts about the ECP’s neutrality and independence.

The PTI lawmaker slated in the resolution both the federal and the Sindh governments for using the floods as an excuse to justify the lack of police personnel and other law enforcement personnel available for the election duties in Karachi.

The draft resolution questions why the Sindh government has agreed to send 1,000 policemen to Islamabad at the request of the federal interior minister. It further states that the ECP’s decision was a clear act of contempt for the constitution. It asks what the point of the Article 140-A in the constitution is if there is no intent of the Sindh government and ECP to implement it.

According to Zaman, the continuous delays in holding local government polls reflected the anti-democratic mindset of the ruling party of Sindh and the ruling coalition in the Centre, as they did not believe in the devolution of powers to the lowest tier of the government.

The resolution submitted by the PTI lawmaker concludes with the demand for immediate implementation of the Article 140-A in the Sindh Local Government Act through the announced committee of the Sindh Assembly before the announcement of a new election date.