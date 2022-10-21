UBL hosts BuiltByHer hackathon

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) has hosted a hackathon for female entrepreneurs in collaboration with the National Incubation Center Karachi (NICK) and a technology company LMKT, a statement said on Thursday.

The ‘BuiltByHer 3.0 Hackathon’ focused on empowering aspiring female entrepreneurs in creating technologies to improve Pakistani women’s economic inclusion, while promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education among young women, UBL said.

At the event, 13 participating teams pitched innovative solutions driven with an aim of making formal banking accessible and inclusive. The female led teams took the stage and pitched their solutions to a panel of banking and startup industry leaders.

The panel included Aliya Ahmed, head of digital channels at UBL, Zohair Saif, head of Innovation at UBL, Omar Abedin, project director at NICK, Sana Shah, program manager at NICK, and Faizan Laghari, managing director at Bykea.

The experts selected two submissions that stood out from the rest. Team Oval 2.0 won the competition. It took home a seed money prize of Rs750,000 for their innovative solution. Using VR technology, the team gave a look into a complete end-to-end banking experience in the metaverse.

The second team FromHer from Gilgit Baltistan bagged Rs350,000. Their solution focused on training women from far-flung areas in the use of digital banking channels and financial rights and literacy as a whole.