PTCL signs MoU with Nokia

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Nokia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore innovative information communication technology (ICT) solutions, which could be provided to industries, businesses, and government sectors, a statement said on Thursday.

The MoU would help tap potential of the ICT market and catalyze digital transformation of enterprises across the country, it added.

According to details, PTCL and Nokia will engage in discussions to strategise and build a go-to-market plan to address industry needs selling PTCL solutions with Nokia products and services, including Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a wireless networking and edge computing platform.

Speaking on the collaboration, Zarrar Hasham Khan, group chief business solutions officer, PTCL and Ufone said, the partnership would create synergies to revolutionise sectors such as healthcare, education, automotive, retail, energy and utilities, cities and agriculture as well as other industrial segments across the country.

Imran Durrani, head of customer team for PTCL Group at Nokia, said the MoU was a testimony to strengthening relationship with the PTCL. Nokia would leverage the private wireless products and services including DAC to empower PTCL to cost-effectively offer digital solutions to their enterprise customers across a wide spectrum of segments, he stated.