Allied Bank flags 34pc rise in quarterly profit on increased income

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) on Thursday reported a 34 percent surge in its third-quarter net profit on an increase in the bank’s income.

In a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank reported a net profit of Rs5.816 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, up from Rs4.325 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2 per share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs4 per share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs5.08 a share, compared with Rs3.78 a share last year.

The bank said its interest-earned income for the quarter rose to Rs59.987 billion, compared with Rs31.360 billion a year earlier. Interest expenses remained higher at Rs42.057 billion from Rs19.704 billion a year ago.

ABL paid higher taxes of Rs7.193 billion during the period against Rs2.981 billion, which decreased the profit margins.

For nine months that ended September 30, the bank recorded a net profit of Rs12.642 billion, down from Rs13.201 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the nine-month period was recorded at Rs11.04 from Rs11.53 in the same period a year ago.

ICI Pakistan profit down 48pc in Q1FY23

ICI Pakistan posted a decline of 48 percent in its profit for the quarter ended September 30, as compared to the same period last year.

In a statement to PSX, the company declared a profit of Rs1.940 billion for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, down from Rs3.735 billion in the same period the previous year.

The decline was mainly because of a one-off net positive impact of Rs1.847 billion recorded in first quarter of the previous fiscal year as a consequence of remeasurement of the previously held equity interest of NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited on acquisition of an additional 11 percent shareholding, according to ICI Pakistan.

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the holding company for both continuing and discontinued operations were at Rs19.49, 50 percent lower than the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis (including the result of the company’s subsidiary ICI Pakistan PowerGen Limited), net turnover for the quarter from continuing operations under review is at Rs24.296 billion, higher by 13 percent over the same period last year.

On a standalone basis, the company delivered profit after tax and EPS at Rs1.916 billion and Rs20.74 respectively, which is 24 percent higher compared to the same period last year. The growth delivered by the company was facilitated by operational efficiencies across all businesses and its Soda Ash business delivering additional volumes following the successful commissioning of the 75KTPA Light Ash expansion project at its Khewra plant.

During the quarter under review, the company entered into a share purchase agreement with Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd Japan (Morinaga Milk) for a partial divestment of approximately 26.5 percent of the issued and paid up share capital of Nutrico Morinaga (Private) Limited (NMPL). The company said it would continue to hold approximately 24.5 percent of the share capital of NMPL upon completion of the proposed transaction.

Accordingly, as per IFRS 5–non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations, ICI Pakistan has classified the same as discontinued operations in the financial statements for the first quarter ended September 30.

UBL third-quarter profit drops 3.4pc

United Bank Limited (UBL) reported a 3.4 percent decline in its third-quarter net profit on an increase in taxes.

In a statement to PSX, the bank reported a net profit of Rs6.593 billion for the third quarter that ended September 30, down from Rs6.823 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank announced an interim cash dividend of Rs4 per share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs9 per share. EPS came in at Rs5.32 a share, compared with Rs5.52 a share last year. The bank said its interest-earned income for the quarter rose to Rs75.402 billion, compared with Rs42.521 billion a year earlier. Interest expenses remained higher at Rs46.479 billion from Rs23.133 billion a year ago. UBL paid higher taxes of Rs9.596 billion during the period against Rs5.763 billion which decreased the profit margins.

For nine months ended September 30, the bank recorded a net profit of Rs18.792 billion, down from Rs21.868 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the nine-month period was recorded at Rs15.09 from Rs17.76 in the same period a year ago.