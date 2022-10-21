Rupee ends slightly weaker in interbank market

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for the seventh consecutive session in the interbank market on Thursday due to growing worries over Pakistan’s ability to meet its foreign debt obligations.

Reduction in the current account deficit, however, helped to cap the sharp currency decline.

The rupee ended at 220.95 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 220.88.

However, it posted a recovery in the open market by closing at 225.40 per dollar, compared with 227.90 in the previous session. The local unit gained 2.50 rupees versus the greenback on a day-on-day basis.

“The gap between the interbank and kerb markets’ rates had widened significantly, so we (exchange companies) caped the buying and selling of the currency at the existing levels for some days,” said Zafar Paracha, the general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

The rupee would be stabilised as a result in the coming days, Paracha added.

Analysts said the local unit has experienced a rout due to a rising mismatch between market inflows and outflows. Additionally, investor unease has been exacerbated by the rapidly declining foreign exchange reserves of the country and fears about a default on international repayments.

“There are rising concerns about Pakistan's paying its external debt repayments. The market is anticipating flows from friendly nations and believes China would be kind in rescheduling debt,” said an analyst.

As the rate of the rupee’s depreciation slowed, “it seems that a significant reduction in the September current account deficit has had some impact on the rupee,” he said, and added that the market was anticipating the conclusion of the Financial Action Task Force meeting, which was taking place in Paris. It was expected that Pakistan would be removed from the grey list.

The current account deficit narrowed 53 percent month-on-month to $316 million in September mostly because of lower imports.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has made an effort to assuage investor anxiety by reassuring them that Pakistan will fulfil all international obligations without going into default. At a gathering in Islamabad on Wednesday, Dar stated that it was useless to spread panic.

When asked about the rupee's continuous fall against the dollar over the past several days, the finance minister responded that markets were sensitive to the level of the foreign exchange reserves, but they were unnecessarily worried. He said that it was the responsibility of the State Bank of Pakistan to stabilise the currency and that they were doing so.