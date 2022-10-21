Profit-taking drags PSX lower

Index swung between gains and losses on Thursday, as the lack of major corporate earnings or market-affecting data kept trading directionless, and stocks closed near the day’s lows.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 89.01 points or 0.21 percent to close at 42,137.04 points.

The highest index of the day remained at 42,420.80 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,096.06 points. KSE-30 index also fell by 29.45 points or 0.19 percent to close at 15,511.92 points.

Traded shares increased by 17 million shares to 267.572 million shares from 250.266 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs6.281 billion from Rs6.658 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.832 trillion from Rs6.836 trillion. Out of 340 companies active in the session, 159 closed in green, 154 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in its post-market report said stocks started out strong, but rupee’s weakening against the US dollar eroded investor confidence and caused profit-taking, triggering the index to close down.

“Mainboard volumes were decent, on the contrary 3rd tier stocks remained in the limelight,” it reported.

The benchmark index opened in a green zone and made an intraday high at 42,422 (+196 points; up 0.46 points) where profit-taking kicked in and pushed the benchmark index toward an intraday low at 42,097 (-129 points; down 0.31 percent) to eventually settled at 42,137 (-89 points; down 0.21 percent) for the day.

HUBC, PAKT, ENGRO, MTL & DAWH added 82 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, SYS, RMPL and UBL witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 75 points collectively. Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said it was a mixed day at the PSX. “Equities moved in both directions as all eyes are now on FATF announcement where the country most likely reclassify into ‘White List’ from the ‘Grey List,” he said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Siemens Pak., which rose by Rs56.22 to Rs805.84 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which increased by Rs55.78 to Rs874.10 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs799.33 to Rs10,000 per share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, which decreased by Rs62.45 to Rs1,075.55 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp sa stocks witnessed bearish close on a slump in global equities, dismal data on LSM growth and falling rupee.

“Cautious activity ahead of FATF decision over exit from grey list and concerns for ongoing political noise, falling exports in Sep ‘22 played a catalytic role in bearish close,” he said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (-56.7 points), cement (-30.0 points), commercial banks (-24.4 points), food & personal care products (-19.8 points) and E&P’s (-18.1 points).

Hascol Petrol remained the volume leader with 31.433 million shares that rose by 33 paisas to Rs6.73 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 22.894 million shares that closed higher by 7 paisas to Rs2.99 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included G3 Technologies, Ghani Glo Hol, WorldCall Telecom, Azgard Nine, Pak Refinery, G3 TechClass B, Dewan Motors and Telecard Limited XB.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 50.682 million shares from 46.560 million shares.