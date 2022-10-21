FDI drops 47pc to $253.4m in July-Sept

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 47.1 percent to $253.4 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, driven by weak inflows especially from China, UK, and USA, the central bank’s data showed.

In September, FDI stood at $83.9 million, compared with $249.7 million recorded in the same month of last fiscal year.

The financial sector attracted $74.4 million in FDI from global investors in July-September FY2023, which was lower when compared with $127.5 million in the corresponding months of last fiscal year, according to figures from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The direct investment in the communication sector sharply fell to $5.1 million in July-September FY2023 from $102.2 million a year ago. The investment in the gas and exploration sector dropped to $16 million from $53.2 million.

However, the investment in the power sector rose to $126.5 million from $84.8 million.

The decline in the FDI flows is driven by weak investments from China. The country brought in $57.2 million worth of direct investments from China in July-September. The inflows had stood at $67.2 million a year earlier.

The direct investment flows from the United Kingdom declined to $2.1 million from $2.7 million. Investments from the United States fell to $3.2 million in three months, compared with $101.6 million in the same period last year.

The country’s lower net FDI inflows in the three months is not an healthy sign for the economy, which is struggling with dwindling foreign exchange reserves and slowing economic growth.

The recent devastating floods have badly affected the country’s economy.

Of the 220 million people in Pakistan, 33 million have been affected by the flood, which has cost the government an estimated $30 billion in damage.