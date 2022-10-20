US gives pro-Pakistan statements in two days

ISLAMABAD: The United States has in a couple of days issued statements expressing confidence in Pakistan’s commitment and ability to secure its nuclear assets.

President Joe Biden said last week that Pakistan “may be one of the most dangerous” countries in the world because it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion.” “Pakistan and the United States need to regularly hold meetings, and these meet-ups should be a part of standard practice between the two countries,” said the State Department spokesperson, says a news report.

Spokesman Vedant Patel avoided commenting on the recent meeting of Pakistan’s ambassador at the State Department. “The US meets with Pakistani officials and vice versa regularly at regular intervals. As standard practice, we don’t comment on the specifics and don’t get into private diplomatic engagements as well,” he said, replying to a question about Pakistan’s Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan’s meeting at the State Department.

“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to its interests. The US values longstanding cooperation with Pakistan,” he said. Patel said there were very few countries that were hit by terrorism like Pakistan. The counterterrorism effort is part of our common interests, he said.

He said organisations like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) posed a serious threat to the region, and the US sought a strong partnership with Pakistan to combat terrorism. “Few countries have suffered from terrorism like Pakistan. The US has a shared interest in combating threats to regional instability and regional security like the TTP,” he said.

The US hopes Pakistan will take action against global and regional terrorist organisations, he added. “We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and expect a sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups. We look forward to the cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats,” he added.

A US official told CNN that Biden’s remarks had frustrated American diplomats in South Asia. The comments also caused the Pakistani government to summon US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome. On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear country and took international measures with the utmost seriousness to secure its nuclear assets.