KP minister receives extortion letter

PESHAWAR: A provincial minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received an extortion letter allegedly from militants asking him to pay Rs8 million to the outfit.

The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), however, termed the letter fabricated and said the body would investigate the matter to find out and punish those behind it. Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Atif Khan confirmed while talking to reporters on Wednesday that he had received a letter demanding payment of Rs8 million. He said the matter had been taken up with the department concerned for investigation.

The minister said that he would not pay any extortion. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said the departments concerned were investigating the matter as the government would not tolerate any such situation.

“Adequate security has been provided to the minister while the case is being probed by the police and Counter-Terrorism Department,” a senior police official said on Wednesday. Reports said the TTP issued a statement terming the threatening letter circulating on social media seeking extortion from Atif Khan as fabricated.

The reports said a number of people, including some politicians from different political parties, had received extortion calls and letters in recent months. The houses of some politicians were also attacked with grenades.

These cases are being investigated to find out if the attacks were carried out by extortionists or other groups. After calls to a large number of industrialists, traders, politicians, contractors and other well-off people, houses have been attacked frequently in the last few months. Most of the grenade attacks are carried out to terrorise the victims to make them pay extortion money. In Peshawar, the house of a senator as well as workers of different political parties have come under attack with grenades.