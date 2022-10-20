NAB seeks details of graft cases of ex-presidents, ex-PMs

National Accountability Bureau. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters on Wednesday asked for details of mega corruption cases from all its regional bureaus.

In a letter sent to all the regional bureaus, the NAB headquarters stated that the Supreme Court sought the information regarding mega cases, so it was requested to provide details of mega cases since its inception to October 15, 2022.

The NAB HQ set broad parameters to determine the mega cases that include cases against ex-presidents, ex-prime ministers, MNAs/MPAs, federal/provincial ministers/advisers, federal/provincial secretaries, additional secretaries/senior joint secretaries/head of subordinate attached departments/autonomous bodies (officers BS-21/22 or equivalent), mega scams of cheating public at large, any cases initiated on the orders of SCP and any other mega case as deemed appropriate. The NAB headquarters directed all the regional offices to furnish the requisite information by October 20, 2022.