US has no reservations about oil purchase from Russia: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said the coalition government preferred the state of Pakistan to politics adding that every time the country’s economy risked bankruptcy, he was given the charge of finance ministry.

The finance minister passed these remarks while talking to reporters after addressing the concluding session of the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022 here.

Dar recalled that when he took over as finance minister in the aftermath of 1998 nuclear explosions, debates in the National Assembly were predicting the rupee touching Rs100 against the US dollar. However, he managed to keep the exchange rate stable though the country faced severe economic sanctions.

Again in 2013, when the clouds of default hovered over Pakistan, he put the economy on the right path of a higher growth trajectory. Dar said he was accused of not filing his returns for 20 years but as a matter of fact he never delayed submitting his return even for 20 seconds.

The minister said he had offered the Charter of Economy from 2013 to 2016 but got no cooperation from the other side. “I wished political parties worked together but it never materialised,” he added.

Dar said Pakistan had managed its external financing requirements of $32 to $34 billion and would not default on paying the foreign debt obligations. Pakistan would not seek rescheduling of debt from the Paris Club. He said the bond obligation would be paid on its maturity in December 2022.

Dar said Pakistan was known as a three to four-tranche country in the comity of international donors whereby it used to seek front-loaded money but never implemented the agreed reforms in the past. He said it was for the first time in 2016 when Pakistan graduated from the IMF program successfully adding that there should be no nervousness in the international market as Pakistan would pay all its debt obligations on the external front.

He said Pakistan had conveyed its intentions to the US authorities to procure oil from Russia and they expressed no reservations in this regard. “We have conveyed our intentions to the US authorities about our active consideration to procure oil from Russia at cheaper rates during my recent visit to Washington and they did not raise any reservations. We will take a decision in the larger interest of the country provided we get a better deal than India.”

When asked about the possibility of debt rescheduling of $27 billion from the non-Paris Club countries out of which a major chunk of the outstanding amount was owed by China and whether PM Shehbaz Sharif would make a formal request in this regard during his upcoming visit to China, the minister said it would be taken up but so far the numbers had not been worked out.

He said Mainline-1 should have been started with the estimated cost of $6 billion but now its cost had doubled to $12 billion.

In the rupee terms, the cost of ML-1 increased four times from Rs600 billion to Rs2,400 billion, he said and asked who was responsible for such a mammoth loss. He said the CPEC struck a deal of $46 billion out of which $36 billion was utilised for energy projects. Dar said the construction of ML-1 was going to cost $6 billion and the remaining $3 billion was supposed to be utilised for infrastructure project. However, the ML-1 could not be constructed, so its cost overran and doubled in dollar terms and went up four times in rupee terms.

The minister said the exchange rate should fall below Rs200 against the US dollar in accordance with the real effective exchange rate (REER). The exchange rate, he said, will be brought down to its real value and soon he will meet with bankers to convey that the speculators will not be allowed to play tricks on the currency.

Asked whether Pakistan would request the IMF for relaxing conditions on petroleum levy and electricity prices, he said Pakistan would honour all its commitments signed by the PTI government or his predecessor. Being a sovereign state, the country could not breach its signed commitments.

Talking about a surge in inflationary pressures, he said inflation did not increase in four months and its main cause was mismanagement and bad governance of the last four years. He said relief would be provided to the inflation-stricken masses whenever the government found a fiscal space. The minister lambasted PTI Chairman Imran Khan for issuing a statement in the aftermath of US President’s remarks about Pakistan’s nuclear programme and said he should fear Allah and take into account the country’s interest.

Dar said Pakistan complied with all points of action plan of FATF and it was hoped that Islamabad would graduate from the grey list. He said the government did not want to pre-empt the announcement of FATF but hoped for a positive outcome.

The finance minister said the Islamic Sukuk bond was being launched with asset-back guarantees while other international bonds were launched with floating guarantees. Dar said if the country wanted to move towards a Shariah-compliant instrument, then asset-backed guarantees for Sukuk bonds will have to be provided.

Earlier, in his address, Ishaq Dar complained to his fellow accountants that most of them remained silent spectators in the last four years when the country’s economy got destroyed. He said the devastating flood had compounded the economic difficulties of Pakistan as the consortium of international donors — including WB, ADB, UNDP and EU — had estimated the losses to the tune of $32.4 billion while the minimum construction cost was estimated at $16.2 billion. Dar said France would host the Donors Conference next month and the international donors were expected to generously contribute towards making up the losses incurred by Pakistan.