Pakistan, KSA to cooperate in film, drama fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday agreed to continue mutual cooperation in film and drama related fields on fast track basis.

The decision to this effect was made in the meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki. During the meeting, both the dignitaries agreed to constitute a committee comprising representatives from the two countries, to implement the Pak-Saudi joint ventures in the fields of film and drama making. It was decided to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing mutual cooperation.