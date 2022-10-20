Nishtar Hosptial: ‘Abandoned bodies not those of missing persons’

MULTAN: The Punjab Chief Minister’s advisor Tariq Zaman Gujjar has said as per the instructions of Punjab CM the burial of 58 abandoned bodies has been completed and all bodies have been buried after offering funeral prayers.
Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club on Wednesday, he said that BNP leader Akhtar Mengal is respectable to them but his statement was surprising in which he suspected the abandoned bodies might be those of the missing persons. The Nishtar Medical Health University Vice Chancellor and Nishtar administration have a complete record of abandoned bodies and none of them is a missing person.
The Punjab CM’s advisor Tariq Zaman Gujjar said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Nishtar and the district administration handed over 58 abandoned bodies to the local police who buried them in cemeteries after offering funeral prayers.
