Anti-polio drive in 14 districts from 24th

LAHORE: The special anti-polio campaign will start in 14 districts of the province from October 24.

The drive will continue for seven days in the high-risk districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad while it will conclude after five days in the other 11 districts - Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Der Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

The special campaign for polio eradication is aimed at vaccinating around 11.18 million children up to the age of five years, with deployment of more than 97,000 polio workers.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Primary Health Dr Irshad said that the coverage ratio in the August anti-polio campaign was 103 percent as 2.26 million children were given polio vaccine against the set target of 2.19 million. He maintained that no case of polio had been reported in Punjab since October 2020.