Tribute paid to slain tribal elder

BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad on Wednesday arranged a condolence reference to pay tribute to a local tribal elder, who was killed recently.
The event was held at the Bara Press Club. It may be mentioned that the tribal elder Munsif Ali Khan was a writer and poet hailing from Bara.
Unidentified armed men killed Munsif Ali as he was returning after attending a jirga on the Ring Road in Peshawar in September.
The participants of the gathering included political leaders, social workers, elders and others.
The speakers said Munsif Ali had worked for the restoration of peace in the area and had served the local people. They said that Munsif Ali had faced several bids on his life, but he was adamant to strive for the restoration of peace.
At the condolence reference, a unanimous resolution was adopted to acknowledge the services of Munsif Khan. They also offered fateha for the departed soul.
