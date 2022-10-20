Minerals Dept rejects SCN claim about threats to forests

PESHAWAR: The Minerals Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has termed as unfounded the assertions made by the Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN) which had stated that centuries-old forests of the Hazara division faced existential threats due to mining leases and licenses.

Responding to an SCN press release published in the 5th October 5 issue of The News, the department said the apple of discord seemed to be a mining license granted to the Bestway Cements Ltd near Pind-Gujjran village in Haripur which the SCN alleged fell within a Guzara forest.

It clarified that the said license was granted for a duration of 30 years in 1994 with the concurrence of the Forest Department, which issued a non-objection certificate for that.

The department added that the revenue record, including the latest one, belies the claim of the SCN of the area in question being a Guzara or Reserve forest.

It was contented by the department that, for argument’s sake, if the NOC issued way back in 1994 was erroneously granted, then it was for the Forest Department to account for this.

To SCN’s assertion that the Secretary Mines and Minerals Department was facilitating the destruction of the alleged forest in question by granting interim relief to Bestway Cements Ltd, the department clarified that numerous parties had approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC), pleading that they had invested tens of billions of rupees in the licensed areas. Thus it was the PHC that, while referring the matter to the chief secretary, granted relief to the petitioners. Any relief that the AppelateTribunal has given to any party in this respect has merely been in view of Article 201 of the Constitution according to which all subordinate courts and tribunals are bound by the precedents of the high court.

The department said if the SCN believes that the Appellate Tribunal has erred, then the decision of the tribunal can be challenged before the PHC.

It termed as ludicrous the SCN contention that the secretary of Mines and Minerals had appointed himself chairman of the Appellate Tribunal, pointing out that the tribunal was created by an act of the KP Assembly and its composition was determined by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government cabinet.

Admittedly, the secretary of Mines and Minerals has been appointed chairman of the tribunal by the cabinet, but it is beyond comprehension that a single person could sway both the entire provincial legislature and the KP cabinet into appointing himself chairman of a tribunal. The Minerals Department said the rest of the SCN allegations were too exaggerated to merit a response as it tried to hold the Minerals Department responsible for virtually every evil under the sun spanning from climate change to the recent floods to rising temperature to pollution, etc.

It stated that as part of its commitment to transparency, it is willing to provide records of the cases and issues related to the forest of Hazara to any member of the public who wishes to look into the proprietary process.