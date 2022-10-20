NOWSHERA: Abdul Sami Paracha, brother of former nazim Abdul Samad Paracha, passed away on Wednesday.
The funeral prayers for the deceased would be offered at Hospital Dag at 10am today (Thursday).
The deceased was also the brother of Abdul Salam Paracha and Abdul Qadoos Paracha.
Condolences will be received at the Tehsil Road, Nowshera Kalaan.Qul will be held on Saturday.
LAHORE: The special anti-polio campaign will start in 14 districts of the province from October 24.The drive will...
BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad on Wednesday arranged a condolence reference to pay tribute to a local tribal elder, who...
PESHAWAR: A majority of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged areas are willing to pay for electricity supply if it...
PESHAWAR: The Minerals Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has termed as unfounded the assertions made by...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday launched the issuance of e-stamp papers to ensure access to basic...
MINGORA: Unidentified armed men shot dead a lawyer in the Hazara area of Kabal tehsil in Swat district on...
Comments