NOWSHERA: Abdul Sami Paracha, brother of former nazim Abdul Samad Paracha, passed away on Wednesday.

The funeral prayers for the deceased would be offered at Hospital Dag at 10am today (Thursday).

The deceased was also the brother of Abdul Salam Paracha and Abdul Qadoos Paracha.

Condolences will be received at the Tehsil Road, Nowshera Kalaan.Qul will be held on Saturday.