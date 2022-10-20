 
Thursday October 20, 2022
Peshawar

Lawyer shot dead in Swat

By Our Correspondent
October 20, 2022

MINGORA: Unidentified armed men shot dead a lawyer in the Hazara area of Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Wednesday.

Muhammad Salim advocate was going home on his motorcycle to Imam Dheri from the tehsil courts in Kabal when unidentified assailants shot him dead in the Hazara area. The police registered a case against unidentified people and started an investigation.

