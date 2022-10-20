KP Inter-University Games begin

PESHAWAR: Inter-University Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games having 3000 athletes from 30 public universities in three games for women and as many for men got underway here at a ceremony in Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

KP Sports Minister Muhammad Atif Khan was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the games along with Minister for Social Welfare Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to CM Wazirzada, MPA Aysha Bano and other officials in the presence of a large number of spectators.

The ceremony started with a march-past wherein balloons, pigeons, and banners inscribed with different sports slogans were released into the air.

The boy players will participate in cricket, football and volleyball, while girls will participate in volleyball, cricket and badminton competitions.

Muhammad Atif Khan said in his address that the purpose of the games was to provide opportunities for the players to come forward.

The minister said the games would follow Inter-School and Inter-College Games wherein thousands of students would turn up. He praised the organising team.

Muhammad Atif Khan formally announced the opening of the games, followed by a grand firework that was enjoyed by the players and spectators.

President of the South Asian Cycling Association Syed Azhar Ali Shah, former international athlete Bahre Karam, organizing secretary Mariyyah Samin, Rahim Bibi, Dr Farooq Khan, Ali Hoti, Bilal Khan, Dr Noor Zada, and coaches were also present.