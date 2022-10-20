Bridge collapses in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Shohal Mazullah bridge, which links dozens of villages and localities, on Wednesday collapsed suspending traffic between Balakot and other places.

“The bridge made of iron rods and planks was smashed after a mini-truck crossed it,” Tariq Khan, the chairman of Shohal Mazullah Village Council, told reporters. He said that it was the only source of crossing the Kunhar River from the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to dozens of villages in Balakot. “We recently repaired it on a self-help basis as the Tehsil Municipal Administration never earmarked funds for its maintenance,” Khan said.

He said that locals had asked local lawmakers to help construct a concrete bridge but to no avail.

“The population of as many as eight village councils of Balakot has been stranded following the collapse of the bridge on the Kunhar River,” he said.