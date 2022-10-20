Importance of speech & language therapy underlined

PESHAWAR: There are a large number of speech and language therapy patients in the world, with one in eight people at risk of developing the disease at some point.



Due to factors like lack of knowledge, ignorance, stereotypes and misconceptions, the disease is increasing day by day, stated experts at an awareness seminar organised by the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for spreading awareness about speech and language pathology.

Speaking at the event as chief guest, Pro-Vice Chancellor of KMU Prof Dr Lal Muhammad said that Speech and Language Pathology (SLP) Department was started in 2017 in Peshawar.

The purpose of celebrating the day is to raise awareness among people.

He said that speech and language pathology is an important medical field.

The speaker said people here are shy about talking of this disease, although it is not an incurable disease, as its treatment is possible through modern techniques and the purpose of celebrating this day is to create awareness regarding speech and language pathology.

The KMU and other institutes are graduating qualified speech and language therapists who are providing services in various medical institutions including DHQs and MTIs across the province.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan, Director of Rehman Medical Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, said that speech and language pathology is an important medical field.

He said that when KMU IPMR was formed in 2009, the importance of physiotherapy was highlighted in the entire province and today their services are being appreciated in all major hospitals. Similarly, the importance of SLP is increasing since its launching at the Khyber Medical University.

Director IPMR Dr Irfanullah said in his address that the KMU had given equal importance to all health sectors, which has yielded encouraging results.

He said that there is a dire need for speech and language pathologists in the district headquarters hospitals and teaching hospitals.

Recommendations will soon be sent to the provincial government to create posts of language pathologists, which will create new employment opportunities in the sector, he added.

Dr Syed Ali Bakhsh, Director of Special Education Complex Hayatabad, also highlighted the importance of speech and language therapy and said that the role of the Social Welfare Department is also important to the field.

Prof Dr Lal Muhammad distributed certificates of appreciation among the students and organisers of the event.