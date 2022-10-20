TMUC holds graduation ceremony

Islamabad : The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), H-11/4, organised the graduation ceremony of international undergraduate degree of LLB Hons to recognise the hard work of the graduates, faculty and staff, says a press release.

The ceremony was held at TMUC Islamabad H-11/4 Campus to celebrate and acknowledge the diligent efforts of LLB Hons Class of 2022 TMUC Islamabad and TMUC, Bahria Springs, Rawalpindi. Simon Askey, Dean of undergraduate Laws, University of London graced the occasion with his auspicious presence as International chief guest of the ceremony.

Saad Wasim, who currently holds the office of Regional Advisor South Asia, University of London International Programmes was also present at the Ceremony. Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, academia were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony. Founder & CEO The Millennium Universal Colleges (TMUC), Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, in his opening speech, congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while apprising the guests on the significance and opportunities offered by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized international qualifications offered at TMUC. He also applauded the efforts of the TMUC management and faculty on the successful execution of another academic year.

Sharing his thoughts at the occasion Simon Askey, congratulated Founder & CEO TMUC Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI on offering quality transnational international education to the youth in Pakistan while advising the students to believe in themselves and put forward their sincere efforts for the betterment of the country. He congratulated the young graduates and shared his experience from previous Graduation ceremonies he attended. He also shared Alumni success stories and was really impressed on how the graduates expressed their student journey at TMUC especially thanking UoL by saying, “Graduates, the future is in your hands. I am highly grateful to each one of you here who had a wonderful journey with University of London, we look forward to each one of you. Wishing good luck for your future endeavors”.

Simon Askey appreciated CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq for providing students with a platform where they can receive a transformative and world class education.

At the end of the ceremony CEO TMUC Dr. Faisal Mushtaq and Dean of academics and internationalization Ms. Kholah Yaruq Malik, Rector Dr. Ali, Head of Institution Rabbea Irfan, Head of Laws Sheikh Waqas Bin Aamir, along with the chief guest Simon Askey distributed awards to graduates, faculty and high achievers.