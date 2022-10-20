Cleanliness in city inspected

Rawalpindi : Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Haroon Kamal Hashmi and chief executive officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Ahmed Nawaz paid a surprise visit to different areas and inspected the cleanliness situation in the city, says a press release.

Seeing the situation, he advised to improve cleanliness and said that more perfection should be made in cleanliness, waste lifting should be done in time from the all streets of the inner city, manual sweeping, cleaning of drains should also be ensured.

RWMC chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi and CEO Nawaz queried about cleanliness from the local people there, while checking the attendance of the workers, they said that all the workers should ensure their presence in the field in any case, strict disciplinary action would be taken against the absent workers, further improvement in cleanliness, timely waste lifting from the narrow streets inside, manual sweeping, cleaning of drains should also be ensured, supervisor , the workers should also satisfy the citizens with their best work, because the citizens will be happy with our work, then we will be able to be successful, their complaints will be resolved immediately.

Make it quick, give feedback to the citizens after cleaning that your complaint has been resolved in such a time, the citizens appreciated this series of surprise visits. Guide us to improve cleanliness, register your complaints on social media and our helpline number 1139, our doors are open to citizens, only with your support we will be able to make Rawalpindi clean and green and dengue and smog free city.