PBM to provide educational support

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to extend optimum support to youngsters in completing their education.
Urging the students to work hard and acquire the best education, he vowed to remove the financial barriers in the educational journey of the deserving and promising students, while addressing a ceremony held here.
The ceremony was organised by Aligarh Old Boys Association, in commemoration of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s services to the Muslims of the Subcontinent.
Paracha applauded the management of Sir Syed Educational Institutions (SSEI) for remembering the intellectual thinking of great hero, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.
