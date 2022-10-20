Breast cancer awareness walk held

Islamabad ; In order to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise public awareness about self-examination, screening, prevention and treatment of Breast Cancer, a walk was organsied in Islamabad on Wednesday, says a press release.

Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) organised the walk to celebrate Pink Day.

The event included awareness stalls, bake sales, fun games, creative artworks, poster competition, pink ribbons and educational materials distribution alongside an awareness walk.

Chairman ANTH/IMDC, Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, inaugurated the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the presence of Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi, Principal IMDC Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmad, and Director Hospital Col. (R) Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi. A large number of doctors, students, faculty members and people of other walks of life participated in the event. The Chairman appreciated the management, staff, and students for their efforts to raise awareness about this fatal disease.

Yasir Khan Niazi said on this occasion that ANTH is committed to spreading awareness and providing quality Breast Cancer services in its One-Stop Breast Clinic, and emphasized the importance of early detection to cure this fatal disease as it is easier to treat when found early.

ANTH’s Head of Communications Imran Ali Ghouri told media that the hospital and college are also organizing awareness sessions in various educational institutions and corporate sector to spread the message of self-examination and screening for early detection of Breast Cancer. In this connection, the hospital is also offering free consultation and subsidized diagnostics to everyone at its Executive Clinics in G-8 Markaz, Islamabad, on October 21 and 22, 2022.