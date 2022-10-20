PIMS celebrates World Bioethics Day

Islamabad : The sense of social responsibility is a vital component of the job of a professional working in a healthcare system and a healthcare professional must try to pay close attention to society’s needs as healthcare providers can help reduce health inequalities and create awareness among the general population about healthcare issues while approaching to the right system.

Dean and CEO of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Rizwan Taj expressed this in a seminar organized by Psychiatry Department at PIMS on Wednesday in connection with World Bioethics Day, which is observed around the globe on October 19. The theme of the Day this year is ‘Social Responsibility and Health’, which is one of the Articles of the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights.

World Bioethics Day aims to raise awareness about ethical dilemmas and their management in the healthcare profession. Psychiatry Department at PIMS, the Unit of International Chair in Bioethics celebrates the Day by organizing a series of events earlier this year, multiple workshops on the importance of ethics in the healthcare profession were conducted for medical students of Federal Medical College, doctors, and nurses working in various specialties, said Professor Taj.

The unit of Bioethics, Pakistan, was established under the Chairpersonship of a Professor in 2012. This was the first established unit at PIMS and since then training, lectures, seminars, and research on medical ethics were being conducted and organized.

In the seminar, Professor Taj said that developing telemedicine, mental health apps, and helplines is an example of the dedication of the health ministry to social responsibility. The Health system continues to make tremendous contributions to the public good. It is worth mentioning that health care reform undoubtedly is stronger on people’s minds than anything else, he said.

Earlier, Professor Dr. Mohammad Amir, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences and Principal of Shifa College of Medicine talking to the audience said that being socially responsible means that people and institutions must behave ethically and with sensitivity towards social, cultural, economic, and environmental issues.

He added striving for social responsibility helps individuals, institutions, and governments to have a positive impact on the healthcare system, and society with a positive contribution to bottom-line results. He said it pertains not only to the field of health but also to everyone whose action impacts the environment.

He added that it is a moral binding of every medical student to follow the principles of medical ethics in the health system. Dr. Amir concluded his presentation with a quote one of the deep secrets of life is that all that is really worth doing is what we do for others as responsible healthcare providers.

After the concluding session, certificates were distributed among winning participants with the best poster and oral presentation, skits, and poem competitions.