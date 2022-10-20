141,739 online applications for constables’ posts received

Islamabad : The application process for constable jobs in Islamabad Capital Police has been completed. A total of 141,739 applications were received of which 6092 women, 107,526 men and 28, 121 transgender applied for recruitment, all the applications were received through an online portal.

According to the details, the efforts of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his teams, the application process for the recruitment of 1668 vacant posts in Islamabad Capital Police has been completed. In Islamabad capital police received 141,739 applications for constable jobs through an online portal. 2,816 queries of the candidates have been resolved and were guided in the recruitment process.

After the completion of the scrutiny process, the physical tests will start. Recruitment centres have been established in various divisions of all the provinces for the convenience of candidates.

In order to make the recruitment process fully transparent and merit-based, the IGP Islamabad has constituted a departmental recruitment board consisting of senior police officers under his supervision who are monitoring the entire process according to the required standards.