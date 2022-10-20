Overburdened judges, public demand referral of matter to district admin

Rawalpindi : Although Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi announced the resolution of petty issues through district administration, instead of lower courts soon after assuming office, the matter is lingering on and creating troubles for the public and judges alike who are overburdened with thousands of family, criminal, corruption, robbery, terrorism and other nature of cases.

Deputy Commissioner Office spokesman Shahid Shah while talking to ‘The News’ clarified that the orders by the Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi were only verbal and as soon as written notification is issued by the Punjab government, they will start taking up the matter once again.

Meanwhile, the public and judges who have been at the receiving end have appealed to the Punjab government to issue a proper notification over the matter to resolve the issue once and for all.

The problems for the general public have multiplied manifold as earlier petty issues like kite flying cases, traffic challans, profiteering ¾, 5/7/78, 6/7/78, 11P, 4P, 285, 286, 13/2/65, 7/51, 144, 288, 14Pand several other cases were resolved in an instance, but now the matter is resolved in lower courts and due to pending cases, the judges adjourned the cases till next dates creating troubles for plaintiffs. On the other hand, the same cases were getting resolved at the district administration level within 24 hours.

Muhammad Jabbar, while talking to ‘The News’ said that he has failed to get any kind of decision in a case pertaining to Section 288 for over a month even though the Section was a petty issue.

Another citizen, Rajab Ali, said that he was trying to resolve a case pertaining to a traffic challan but it would take more days to get resolved. “I am appealing to higher authorities to take serious notice of the issue because a poor man could not spare time to come to courts on every date,” he appealed.