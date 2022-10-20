Fire incident at dumping site in I-12 forces residents to leave homes

Islamabad: A fire incident at dumping site in Sector I-12 forced many residents of nearby residential areas to leave their houses for quite some time to avoid unbearable stinking smell.

According to the details, a fire erupted at the dumping site at 10 pm but the firefighters took some time to reach the spot as no proper way was available due to large heaps of garbage everywhere.

The residents of residential sectors I-9, I-10, I-11 and I-12 faced awkward situation due to the fire incident as they were not able to properly breathe for long hours. The firefighters put in their best efforts and controlled the fire that might have spread to vast area.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fire incident also occurred on June 3, 2022 and smoke travelled from sector I-12 and engulfed other areas, including H-12 (NUST) and neighbouring Rawalpindi area.

Over 600 tonnes of waste is generated in the capital city every day, but it has been without a proper and permanent landfill site, leaving the civic agency with no option but to dump garbage in sector I-12.

The environmentalist pointed out that the dumping site has severely deteriorated once cherished and pleasant ambience of scenic green area and turned it into a hazardous site. The stink that arises from the dumping site makes the atmosphere in the vicinity hazardous for health of the residents.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has maintained that sector I-12 dumping site is a temporary spot for garbage disposal where the waste management teams put the garbage in trenches and then cover it with earth.