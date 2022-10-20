PhD awarded to five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars. Those who received the PhD degrees included: Ms Faiza Yaqub in Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled "Primed Adipose Derived Stem Cells for the Regeneration of Fibrotic Liver", Abdul Samad in Chemistry after approval of his thesis "Preparation of Clay Based Novel Hybrid Materials for Water Purification", Muhammad Saleem in Education after approval of his thesis "English Curriculum Implementation at Higher Secondary Level in Punjab: Issues and Challenges", Saba Kabir in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis "Surveillance of Drug Resistance Related Mutations in Clinical Isolates of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis" and Tanveer Ghulam Hussain in Urdu after approval of thesis "Hindi Stories: Urdu Translation and Transliteration (Regarding Published Books)".