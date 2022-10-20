Dengue situation reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed reviewed the dengue situation throughout the province and medical facilities for dengue patients in government teaching hospitals.

Deputy Secretaries, MS Services Hospital, Dr Ihtasham ul Haque and others were present in the meeting. The MS of all government teaching hospitals gave a briefing to the special secretary. Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed said that the situation in Punjab was being monitored on a daily basis. Beds for dengue patients have been increased in all the government teaching hospitals. At least three CBC analysers are being ensured in every government teaching hospital. Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed said that the MSs of all the government teaching hospitals of Punjab were directed to update twice daily about dengue patients.

Meanwhile, the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education department initiated a province-wide anti-dengue campaign to sensitise the students enrolled in literacy schools across Punjab about how to prevent from dengue virus.