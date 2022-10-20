Imran suffers second defeat in Quaid’s city since 1997

LAHORE:Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has won six out of the total seven National Assembly seats he was contesting from in the recent by-polls and lost only one pertains to Karachi.

However, history shows that not for the first time, but for the second time, the PTI chairman has suffered defeat in the city of Quaid since he made his electoral debut in 1997 general elections.

In the October 2022 by-polls, Imran Khan has lost to PPP's Abdul Hakeem Baloch who bagged around 32,000 votes whereas Imran, being the runner-up on this seat got around 22,000. Imran Khan had won from a Karachi seat (NA 243) in the 2018 general elections that he vacated and PTI's Alamgir Khan won from here.

In the 1997 general elections while Imran Khan was a new entrant in politics, he contested election from nearly one and a half dozen seats across Pakistan. He also contested from the then NA-190, Karachi South. In that election, it was MQM's Dr Farooq Sattar who won from here while securing 27,711 votes and PMLN candidate Haji Hanif Tayyab stood at number two with 17,333 votes. Imran Khan, the PTI Chairman remained at number five in that contest and could get only 911 votes. In this way, it was the second defeat of Imran Khan from Karachi and out of total three elections he had contested from Karachi, he won once and lost twice.