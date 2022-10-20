Notices served on 28 eateries

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has inspected 1,200 food points and served warning notices on 28 eateries for improvement besides discarding a huge quantity of unwholesome food during a province-wide inspection operation of food outlets here on Wednesday.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik informed that a PFA team raided a famous restaurant in Gulberg and recovered expired food articles, later discarded. The expired products were being used in the preparation of different food dishes. He said that the food business operator also failed to present the necessary record to the raiding team and meet a hygienic working environment.