Couple shot dead over love marriage

LAHORE:A couple was murdered allegedly by the father of the girl for honour in the Kahna police limits on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the girl “F”, 17, and her lover Adnan Maseeh, 18, had contracted love marriage against the will of their families. On the day of the incident, the suspect after finding an opportunity shot at the victims. They received bullet injuries and died. Police removed the bodies to morgue. IGP Faisal Shahkar took notice of the incident and asked the report of the incident from CCPO Lahore.Meanwhile, five persons, including main suspect were arrested.