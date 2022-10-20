 
close
Thursday October 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Teacher shot dead

By Our Correspondent
October 20, 2022

LAHORE:A teacher was murdered by the unidentified suspects in the Gujjarpura police limits on Wednesday. The victim identified as Imran left for academy from his house. As he reached near China Scheme, the unidentified motorcyclists intercepted him and opened fire. He received bullet injuries and died.

Comments