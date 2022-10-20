Teacher shot dead

LAHORE:A teacher was murdered by the unidentified suspects in the Gujjarpura police limits on Wednesday. The victim identified as Imran left for academy from his house. As he reached near China Scheme, the unidentified motorcyclists intercepted him and opened fire. He received bullet injuries and died.
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars. Those who received the PhD degrees included: Ms...
LAHORE:Ali Anan Qamar took charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company here on...
LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against...
LAHORE:A meeting held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed reviewed the dengue situation...
LAHORE:Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has won six out of the total seven National Assembly seats he...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has inspected 1,200 food points and served warning notices on 28 eateries for...
Comments