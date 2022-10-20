Valuables worth millions burnt in toys factory fire

LAHORE:Valuables worth millions of rupees reduced to ashes and the building collapsed after a toys factory caught fire on Tuesday night in Bhogiwal.

It took nine hours to the rescue teams to control the fire completely. Reportedly, the fire broke out suddenly in the factory situated near Singhpura. For being presence of highly combustible material, it turned into a huge fire in a short span of time. The intensity of the fire was so huge that the building of the factory also collapsed.

MAN KILLS WIFE: The mother of a six-month-old daughter, who went missing few days back from Batapur, was murdered by her husband. The victim Neelam had gone missing from her house in a private housing society. Her mother Rubina had lodged a complaint before police. Police after registration of a case lodged the investigations and it came forth that her husband identified as Wahab had murdered her. He had summoned her to Mirpur to see his six-month-old daughter. He after a brief altercation murdered her and dumped body in water tank of a hotel. The suspect was arrested and the body recovered.

ACCIDENTS: Around 15 people died, whereas 1,194 were injured in 1,096 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.