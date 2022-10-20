Land grabber, THQ hospital MS arrested

LAHORE:On the direction of Anti-Corruption Director General Nadeem Sarwar, Anti-Corruption Director Sargodha Region Asma arrested a member of the land grabbers Saif Ullah Ranjha.

According to the spokesman for Anti-Corruption Department, the accused Saif Ullah Ranjha had illegally grabbed many plots with the connivance of the staff members of the Revenue Department and with the help of fake registries.

The accused had also got registered the transfer of lands on the basis of fake registries which were cancelled by the Anti-Corruption Establishment. Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Department Sargodha Region in another raid arrested the Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Silanwali Dr Qalb-e-Hussain Sherazi on the charges of embezzlement.

According to the investigation, the accused as a Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Silanwali committed a fraud in the purchase of medicines to the tune of Rs7,537,000 in collusion with the storekeeper Saad Anwar and other accomplices.