Free treatment worth Rs54.630bn given to patients, says data

LAHORE:The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education released the statistics related to the Sehat Sahulat Card, which ensure provision of free treatment to the patients worth Rs54.630 billion.

Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 794 government and private hospitals were empanelled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. The people of the province are getting free treatment facilities from 187 government and 607 private hospitals through Sehat Sahulat Card. In Punjab, more than 526,000 people have received free dialysis, more than 54,900 people received free coronary angiography and more than 29,000 women have had normal delivery while more than 2,900,000 women have received free cesarean operation facility. So far, more than 35,800 people in Punjab have undergone free hernia surgery, more than 27,000people in Punjab got free facility of angioplasty while more than 164,000 people have undergone free eye surgery through the Card.