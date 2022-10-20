Mother & Child Hospital opening next week: Yasmin

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Pakistan's largest Mother and Child Hospital is going to be inaugurated next week. She said this while talking at the closing ceremony of Annual Sports Day of Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Wednesday.

Former principals Fatima Jinnah Medical College Prof Dr Abdul Majeed Ch and Prof Dr Akbar Ch were special guests, while all deans, faculty and students of Fatima Jinnah Medical University were present. Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated the FJMU services saying that there was no other university in this region delivering service to humanity and medical education for women. “Fatima Jinnah Medical University has unprecedented services in medical field and world's largest Thalassemia Programme is affiliated to this university”, she said.

She apprised that she was proud to be an alumnus of this institution and believed that she had reached this point because of the prayers of her patients. She said that life is our test and doctor occupation is a prophetic profession. The good behaviour of doctor helps the patient to recover soon. She appreciated the FJMU management and faculty and said that the best training opportunities are available here.

While recalling her student life, she praised her teachers and said that the students of this institution have made Pakistan proud all over the world. She said that she participated in every competition and got position. Dr Yasmin Rashid also congratulated those who achieved top positions in sports events. The sports is very useful for our mental and physical Health. She further added that the teachers of Fatima Jinnah Medical University are very competent and hardworking.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid and said that her services in the field of medicine are exemplary and unprecedented. She is a teacher of teachers and a role model for all of us. She has played a pivotal role in the prevention of Thalassemia and we are very grateful to her for facilitating the Mother and Child Centre. Fatima Jinnah Medical University will continue to perform its services in academics and research activities. The senior faculty including the Vice Chancellor participated in the inter-faculty badminton match in which and Prof Shamsa Humayun and Prof Naveed Hotiana were declared the best players. The chief guest also distributed prizes among the position holder students. Convener Sports Club Committee Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Shamila Ijaz Munir and Sports President Masooma Zaidi were highly appreciated for making excellent arrangements.