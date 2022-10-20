CM launches first Punjab Dementia Plan

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi launched the first Punjab dementia plan at a function held at his office where Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presented the Punjab dementia plan book to him.

The chief minister directed the health department to prepare PC-1 of the project. He also announced annual grant of Rs10 million to Alzheimer’s Pakistan.

The chief minister noted that international data about this disease was alarming. Punjab is the first province where a dementia plan has been introduced with the support of WHO, he said. He said that, currently, there are about 400,000 dementia patients in Pakistan and the number is increasing day by day. The worrying thing is that 90 percent of dementia patients are not diagnosed, he added. A dementia patient becomes a liability, not only for the family but also for society. The Punjab government has become a part of this plan and it's an example for other provinces to follow, the CM maintained.

He observed that adequate measures were needed to treat dementia so that the patient and his family could be supported, he said. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, President of Alzheimer Pakistan Zia H Rizvi, secretary general Dr Hussain Jafri and others were also present.

RAWALPINDI DIVISION MPS: A meeting of MNAs and MPAs of Rawalpindi Division was held under the chair of chief minister here to discuss suggestions about redressing the people's problems and the constituency-related development schemes.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that specific areas would be zoned for housing and green and brown areas. The development projects of Rawalpindi Division should be completed without delay and different roads, including that of Adiala and Chakri areas should also be repaired. Similarly, the repair of inter-district link roads and suburban roads of Rawalpindi Division should be completed, he directed. The CM ordered legal action against illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi Division and a decision was taken to prepare the master plan of Rawalpindi.

The CM ordered that the recruitment process should be started soon to functionalise Rawalpindi Urology Institute and wardens be deputed to solve traffic problems. The vacant teachers' posts should be filled under the school-based policy, he added. Besides the installation of tube-wells, construction of the Dadocha Dam should also be started soon to supply water in Rawalpindi and other districts, he said.

Provincial Ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat, Yasir Humayun, members of assembly Maj (r) Tahir Sadiq, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Rashid Shafiq, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum, Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Malik Anwar, Malik Jamshed Altaf, Latasab Sati, Javed Kausar, Sajid Mehmood, Chaudhry Adnan, Umar Tanvir, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Ejaz Khan, Sardar Aftab Akbar, Raja Yawar Kamal, Zafar Iqbal, commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO, DCs and DPOs attended the meeting.

CONVOCATION: The chief minister participated in the 2nd convocation of the KEMU’s College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences. He distributed degrees among the successful doctors.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister announced lifting a ban on the induction of grade 17 posts of optometrists in the rural health centres (RHCs) and from other posts affiliated with the allied vision. He revealed that the Punjab government was also granting permission for induction on all the posts subsequently being required by the Health Department. He assured of providing all possible resources for the students of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences, adding students’ problems would be solved. He lauded Prof Mumtaz and Dr Asad Aslam for rendering valuable services for the students. He stated that seats were used to be allocated for the female students in the decade of 80s, adding it seemed that seats for the female students would have to be allocated in the medical college. He said that one learns while remaining in the government, adding that it is not less than a test to become a ruler of a big province. The founder of the college Principal Prof Asad Aslam Khan proposed me to set up an institute of ophthalmology 18 years earlier, he said, adding that he had granted the permission to establish the institute of ophthalmology. The CM prayed for the forgiveness of the former Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Dr Mumtaz. He distributed gold medals among the 1st position holder Marina Aslam, 2nd position holder Nimra Asif and 3rd position holder Laiba Usman; distributed shields among the VC Mahmood Ayaz, Registrar Dr Riasat, Principal Zahid Kamal and Dr Asad Aslam. CM was also presented the college history book. Dr Yasmeen Rashid thanked the CM in her address.