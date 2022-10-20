Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight

YANGON: At least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Myanmar´s commercial hub Yangon on Wednesday, killing eight people and wounding 18.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a military coup last year, with swathes of the country engulfed by fighting. The bombs hit a crowd queuing to drop off parcels for inmates at Insein Prison, junta authorities said in a statement, without specifying the number of explosions.