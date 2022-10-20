Grant Shapps appointed UK´s new interior minister

LONDON: Grant Shapps was on Wednesday appointed interior minister by embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss after she suffered the second high profile ministerial loss of her six week premiership.

A statement by Truss´s 10 Downing Street office confirmed the appointment hours after Suella Braverman said she had resigned from the post after using her personal email to send an official document. But Braverman also expressed “serious concerns” over government policy.