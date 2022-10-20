Grant Shapps appointed UK´s new interior minister

LONDON: Grant Shapps was on Wednesday appointed interior minister by embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss after she suffered the second high profile ministerial loss of her six week premiership.
A statement by Truss´s 10 Downing Street office confirmed the appointment hours after Suella Braverman said she had resigned from the post after using her personal email to send an official document. But Braverman also expressed “serious concerns” over government policy.
LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted she would not quit on Wednesday as she faced questions from booing...
LONDON: A damning report on Wednesday found that 45 babies who died at two British hospitals might have survived if...
TEHRAN: Iran is planning to criminalise the sale of virtual private networks used to skirt internet restrictions, a...
DAMASCUS: Palestinian movement Hamas on Wednesday said it restored relations with the Syrian government after a...
YANGON: At least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Myanmar´s commercial hub Yangon on Wednesday, killing eight...
MAALE ADUMIM, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, an AFP...
Comments