Palestinian killed after firing shots at Israelis in W Bank

MAALE ADUMIM, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, an AFP correspondent said, after what Israeli police described as a gun attack against Israelis at the entrance to a settlement.
An attacker “fired at the entrance of Maale Adumim (settlement) towards security guards... wounding one of them in the hand before being neutralised by the other guards,” the Israeli police said in a statement, while an AFP photographer saw the body of the alleged assailant.
LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted she would not quit on Wednesday as she faced questions from booing...
LONDON: A damning report on Wednesday found that 45 babies who died at two British hospitals might have survived if...
TEHRAN: Iran is planning to criminalise the sale of virtual private networks used to skirt internet restrictions, a...
DAMASCUS: Palestinian movement Hamas on Wednesday said it restored relations with the Syrian government after a...
YANGON: At least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Myanmar´s commercial hub Yangon on Wednesday, killing eight...
LONDON: Grant Shapps was on Wednesday appointed interior minister by embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss after she...
Comments