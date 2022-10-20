Palestinian killed after firing shots at Israelis in W Bank

MAALE ADUMIM, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, an AFP correspondent said, after what Israeli police described as a gun attack against Israelis at the entrance to a settlement.

An attacker “fired at the entrance of Maale Adumim (settlement) towards security guards... wounding one of them in the hand before being neutralised by the other guards,” the Israeli police said in a statement, while an AFP photographer saw the body of the alleged assailant.