WHO says Covid still an international emergency

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday it is too early to lift the highest-level alert for the Covid crisis, with the pandemic remaining a global health emergency despite recent progress.
The WHO´s emergency committee on Covid-19 met last week and concluded that the pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), a status it declared back in January 3020.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Wednesday that he agreed with the committee´s advice. “The committee emphasised the need to strengthen surveillance and expand access to tests, treatments and vaccines for those most at risk,” he said, speaking from the UN health agency´s headquarters in Geneva.
