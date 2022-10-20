US official sees more aggressive cybersecurity threats in Asia

SINGAPORE: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the US has observed growing cybersecurity threats both at home and throughout Asia.

The country is warning against activity coming from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. “Malicious activity from the PRC is a real and present threat, not just for the United States, but for other countries as well and that’s why I’ve travelled such a distance here,” he told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Wednesday during a trip to Singapore. His remarks come amid heightened tensions between the US and China over a host of issues from trade to human rights and the status of Taiwan.