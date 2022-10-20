Indonesia bans all syrup, liquid medicines after children’s deaths

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government announced on Wednesday a ban on all syrup and liquid medicine prescription and over-the-counter sales, after the deaths of nearly 100 children from acute kidney injury this year.
The ban comes as the Southeast Asian country´s health authorities probe an unexplained rise since January in the number of children´s deaths from acute kidney injury (AKI). It also comes after nearly 70 children died in The Gambia earlier this year, also from AKI, in a scandal linked to four Indian-made cough syrups.
The Indonesian food and drugs agency said the syrups imported into The Gambia were not available in the Southeast Asian country. “Until today, we have received 206 reported cases from 20 provinces with 99 deaths,” the health ministry´s spokesperson Syahril Mansyur told a press briefing.
